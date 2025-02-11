Bengal: Two passengers suffer minor injuries during shunting of train at Bamanhat railway station in Cooch Behar

Two passengers suffered minor injuries during the shunting of a passenger train at Bamanhat railway station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Tuesday, a Northeast Frontier Railway official said.

The incident took place around 9 am during locomotive reversal of Bamanhat-Alipurduar passenger, when there was a sudden jerk owing to rough shunting, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two passengers, who were inside a compartment, were injured and given first-aid at a local hospital at Bamanhat, the NFR official said.

The locomotive was being reversed to another end of the rake as it was to run thereafter as Bamanhat-Siliguri passenger, he said.

They have been given Rs 5,000 each as ex-gratia payment for injuries sustained owing to the rough shunting of the train, he said.

"Departmental action will be taken against the shunting staff responsible for rough shunting," the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.