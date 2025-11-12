'Pages missing, lists vanished': Trinamool alleges EC’s 2002 voter roll riddled with anomalies

The ruling Trinamool demanded a “complete and unaltered” electoral roll prepared after the special intensive revisions from 23 years ago, alleging the list uploaded in the new website launched by the Election Commission was incomplete.

“The SIR process is fast turning into a full-blown disaster. Massive discrepancies are being reported between the 2002 SIR electoral roll uploaded on the CEO website and the hard copies in possession of officials,” the Trinamool wrote on X.

“The district election officers must act immediately, upload the complete and unaltered 2002 electoral roll along with every single page of its supplement lists. The Commission must ensure absolute transparency and accountability, not shadowy backdoor changes that cast doubt on every line of data,” the Trinamool demanded.

The party had earlier dubbed the exercise as “Silent Invisible Rigging.”

“Pages are missing. Supplement lists have vanished. Voter details are incomplete. In many booths, 30-40 names are simply absent from the uploaded rolls,” the Trinamool alleged.

Citing the example of one part in Bidhannagar Assembly constituency under the Barasat Lok Sabha seat, the Trinamool alleged: “The online roll stops at serial no. 903, but the physical list goes up to serial no. 984. The supplement list containing those missing 81 voters has not even been uploaded. Similar anomalies are being found across multiple Assembly constituencies.”

The special intensive revision of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls started from the last week of October.

Since 4 November, booth level officers have been visiting the homes of the electors in Bengal armed with the list of 2002, the last time when such an exercise was carried out.

The SIR exercise in Bengal has been marred with controversy since the chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar made the announcement two weeks ago.

The Trinamool has opposed the drive and warned the central poll panel against the exclusion of any genuine voters from the new list which will be finalised and published next February.

The Trinamool MP from Serampore Kalyan Banerjee accused the EC of changing the rules for booth level activists nominated by the individual parties to suit the purpose of the BJP.

“Earlier the rule was the booth level activists (BLAs) have to be a voter of the same booth where they are going for the door-to-door verification of the voters. The BJP which does not have enough cadres forced the EC to change the rules to include any voter from the constituency. It is a matter of shame that the EC is working at the behest of the BJP,” Banerjee said at the Trinamool Bhawan on Wednesday afternoon.

The leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly claimed to have submitted “irrefutable evidence” of fake voters in five parliamentary constituencies to the CEO’s office on Wednesday evening.

“We handed over irrefutable evidence to the EC regarding 13, 25, 000 duplicate, fraudulent and multiple entries across five Lok Sabha constituencies – Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Contai, Tamluk and Purulia,” Suvendu said. “This isn’t just a glitch. This is deliberate electoral fraud orchestrated by the Trinamool to steal Bengal’s mandate, by misusing administration.”

The BJP leaders submitted physical copies and electronic devices of the data collected to the CEO’s office.

“The Trinamool thinks they can manipulate democracy with diluted voter lists. We will not let that happen,” said Suvendu.