Padma Shri for actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and 10 others from Bengal in a poll year

In a poll year, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and 10 others from Bengal were named Padma Shri awardees from Bengal among 113 personalities from across the country for their contributions in various fields.

However, no one from Bengal was named for the Padma Vibhushan or Padma Bhushan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formal list of Padma awardees was announced on Sunday.

Chatterjee was selected for his consistent service to Bengali cinema and the film industry over the past five decades.

“Prosenjit Chatterjee was chosen as an iconic Bengali actor with a prolific career spanning five decades. He has portrayed a diverse range of characters in over 350 films and several shows across television and digital platforms,” a source said.

Among the other Bengal stalwarts set to receive the Padma Shri this year are author Asok Kumar Haldar for his contribution to literature, and Gambhir Singh Yonzone for authoring seven books and for his role in establishing Singalila and Neora Valley National Parks. Prominent theatre personality Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay will receive the award posthumously for his immense contribution to theatre during a six-decade career, during which he wrote, acted in, and directed over 60 plays.

Weaver artist Jyotish Debnath was named for his contribution to the field of weaving and for mentoring over 10,000 artisans. Other recipients are tabla maestro of the Benaras gharana Kumar Bose, academic Mahendra Nath Roy, distinguished cardiologist Saroj Mandal, santoor maestro Tarun Bhattacharya, noted kantha embroiderer Tripti Mukherjee and Santali author Rabilal Tudu.

A BJP source said the selection of Prosenjit Chatterjee was a “masterstroke” as it reflected how the Union government acknowledges talent from Bengal.

“Prosenjit is a name known to all, from the young to the veterans. It is a great honour for him. Besides him, the other awardees come from a variety of fields and regions, highlighting diverse excellence,” the BJP leader said.

Also Read Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee among 11 from Bengal to receive Padma Shri

Trinamool Congress leaders, however, questioned why the BJP-run Union government failed to select any individual from Bengal for the Padma Vibhushan or Padma Bhushan.

“This is truly unfortunate and shows how the BJP once again humiliated Bengal’s talent. It is surprising that they could not find a single name worthy of the Padma Vibhushan or Padma Bhushan. The contributions of Prosenjit Chatterjee or cardiologist Saroj Mandal in their respective fields are sky-high. Why were they not considered for higher honours?” asked Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty.