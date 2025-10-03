Old woman gang-raped on Ashtami in South 24-Parganas's Kultali; two held, one on the run

A sexagenarian was allegedly gang-raped at her home by three drunken youths on Ashtami night at Kultali in South 24-Parganas.

Police and local sources said the 60-year-old victim was asleep on Tuesday night when the accused trio broke through the bamboo cane wall of her house and raped her, threatening to kill her.

Her husband was hospitalised for an eye surgery. The woman was alone at home when the incident took place.

Responding to the woman’s cries for help, neighbours managed to catch two of the assailants, Pinku Sardar and Arshad Molla, who were trying to escape.

The duo were beaten up by villagers, tied to a tree and handed over to the police.

Produced in a Baruipur court on Thursday, the duo were ordered seven days in police custody.

Search for the third accused, Anowar Molla, is on.

The trio are all local residents in their late 20s. Local sources alleged that they were Trinamool Congress workers. The party, however, has denied such claims.

According to the complaint, the trio, armed with sharp weapons, first thrashed and then raped the woman before threatening to kill her if she dared to report the assault.

Once they left, the victim gathered courage to raise an alarm. Her daughter and son-in-law, who live nearby, rushed to the spot along with other neighbours. Within 500 metres, two of the accused were caught by villagers and handed over to the police after being thrashed.

Police probe revealed that the youths had initially planned to steal chickens from the woman’s house. Seeing her alone, they allegedly raped her. The victim said they threatened to kill her as well. “They tortured me inhumanly and threatened to kill me,” she said, breaking down. “I demand strict

punishment for them.”

Trinamool distanced itself from the trio. “We have no association with the accused youths,” a Kultali Trinamool leader said.

The BJP and CPM have alleged that Bengal’s lawlessness was responsible for atrocities on women.

CPM veteran and former minister Kanti Ganguly told The Telegraph: “Amid celebrations, anarchy rules in the state. Such an incident proves that lawlessness in the state has encouraged criminals to torture even an elderly woman. I am shocked

beyond words.”

The CPM promised to help the woman in her legal battle.