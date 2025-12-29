MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
College students from Malda and Jalpaiguri make Republic Day Parade cut in New Delhi

All five students — two boys and three girls — are currently in New Delhi undergoing drills and rehearsals for the prestigious event on Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026

Our Bureau Published 29.12.25, 07:46 AM
Aishwarya Sarkar, Poonam Sardar, Jyotish Roy

Five college students from Malda and Jalpaiguri districts, have been selected to represent Bengal at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

All five students — two boys and three girls — are currently in New Delhi undergoing drills and rehearsals for the prestigious event on Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026.

Poonam Sardar, an NCC cadet of Malda College, and Aishwarya Sarkar, an NSS volunteer from the same institution, said they were elated.

“This is my life’s best achievement. I will do my best as a proud Indian NCC cadet,” Poonam, a fifth-semester student of the Sanskrit department at Malda College, said.

Aishwarya, a fifth-semester student of the mathematics department, saod: “I am speechless. This opportunity is not only rare but a great privilege. I am eagerly waiting for the day.”

Manas Baidya, principal of Malda College, said the achievement of the duo reflected the institution’s values. “Along with academics, we strive to instil values of social service, patriotism and commitment. Aishwarya and Poonam have made the college proud through their selection,” he said.

Sangam Roy, a student of Jalpaiguri Commerce College and an NCC cadet, said: “I was selected once earlier but missed the opportunity due to my father’s sudden demise. This time, I am determined to make the most of it.”

Sangam said he faced difficulty in securing a train ticket to Delhi during the peak tourist season, but his teachers and the Jalpaiguri railway station master helped him obtain a ticket in time. “I am grateful to them,” he said.

Jyotish Roy and Pallabi Sarkar, students of the humanities stream at AC College, Jalpaiguri, are the other two NCC cadets chosen for
the event.

“I feel extremely proud to have been selected for such a prestigious event,” Pallabi said.

Jyotish said the opportunity came as a pleasant surprise. “I never imagined such an honour. Our performance at the NCC meet of the Darjeeling and Sikkim division possibly helped in our selection,” he said.

Republic Day Parade New Delhi College Students North Bengal Patriotism
