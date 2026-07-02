North scouts for land for buildings near Bagdogra for major central institutes

Siliguri has emerged as a strong contender to host the proposed central government institutions, including an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), with the state government initiating the process of identifying suitable land for the ambitious projects.

The proposed projects include an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), a cancer hospital, and an international-standard stadium.

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The proposal gained momentum after Bengal's finance minister Swapan Dasgupta announced during the state budget that north Bengal would receive premier central institutions.

On Wednesday, Anandamay Barman, the minister of state for finance and transport, repeated it.

“North Bengal will get at least three major central projects — AIIMS, IIM and IIT— along with a cancer hospital and an international-standard stadium. We have identified four to five potential sites near the Bagdogra area for these projects,” said Barman after a meeting with officials from various state government departments at the state guest house in Siliguri.

The establishment of an AIIMS in north Bengal has been a longstanding demand. Earlier, the premier medical institute was proposed for Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, and the process of identifying land had begun. However, in due course, the project was shifted to Kalyani.

After the announcement in the state budget, demands for the AIIMS project have emerged from other districts, including Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, with the residents urging that the institute be established in their respective districts.

However, sources indicated that while no final decision has been taken, the Siliguri subdivision currently enjoys an edge because of its superior road, rail and air connectivity.

The presence of Bagdogra Airport — the only fully-functional commercial airport serving north Bengal — has strengthened the region’s case for hosting the proposed institutions.

Sources said each of the proposed projects would require around 100 to 150 acres of land. The process of identifying suitable government land has already begun in and around Bagdogra as well as in parts of the Matigara and Naxalbari blocks on the fringes of the airport.

“Easy accessibility will be crucial for institutions of national importance such as AIIMS, IIT and IIM. Considering the strategic location and transport infrastructure of Siliguri and surroundings, we will request both the state and central governments to establish at least two of these institutions in this area,” Barman, who is also the BJP MLA from Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly, said.

The final decision on the location and implementation of the proposed institutions will depend on central approvals, said a source.

Monsoon ready

Minister Anandamay Barman reviewed north Bengal’s preparedness for the monsoon, with issues such as water-logging, riverbank erosion and illegal sand mining coming up for discussion during the administrative meeting on Wednesday. Barman said all departments concerned, including the state irrigation and land and land reforms departments, and agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were directed to remain on high alert and ensure prompt response to flooding, waterlogging or erosion.