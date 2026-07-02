Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee faces complaint over Sebaashray health camps

Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday faced a fresh round of embarrassment after a police complaint was lodged against him and his aides over alleged violations of clinical norms, including the appointment of quacks and unqualified persons at his flagship Sebaashray health check-up initiative.

Abhijit Das aka Bobby, a state BJP leader who has twice contested against and lost to the Diamond Harbour MP, lodged a complaint with Bishnupur police against Abhishek and several of his associates, including his personal assistant, Sumit Roy, for allegedly violating clinical norms, accusing them of endangering the health of thousands who visited and received treatment at those camps.

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"He played with the health and lives of thousands of people in Diamond Harbour," Bobby alleged.

"Quacks and many unauthorised medical practitioners issued prescriptions and treated patients. Serious violations of clinical norms were committed by using ultrasound (USG) machines in the camps, and we have found dozens of irregularities related to treatment, medical waste and the misuse of government resources. I have lodged the complaint demanding a thorough investigation and punishment for Abhishek Banerjee, his PA and others involved in this malpractice," the BJP leader claimed.

In the 12-page complaint, Bobby detailed the alleged malpractice, financial irregularities and violations of clinical norms while naming Abhishek, Roy and at least half a dozen Trinamool leaders such as Jahangir Khan, Mograhat Paschim MLA Shamim Ahamed Molla and Bishnupur MLA Dilip Mondal.

Abhishek started the Sebaashray health camp in 2025 across his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency to provide healthcare at people's doorsteps, amid questions over his alleged use of government facilities, doctors, health staff, equipment and other infrastructure for his private initiative.

After the first edition, a second edition of Sebaashray was also organised to promote his "Diamond Harbour model", which was supposed to focus on localised welfare schemes and infrastructure development.

Sources said the fresh FIR came against the backdrop of multiple other complaints against Abhishek, including alleged irregularities in Amphan relief funds, illegal soil extraction and malpractice in government housing schemes.

Bobby said he had given substantial evidence in support of his allegations, including photographs of medical equipment, unauthorised doctors, interns and trainees allegedly treating patients illegally, and copies of prescriptions.

"Once a thorough probe is conducted, serious violations will come to light and Abhishek Banerjee, along with his personal assistant Sumit Roy, will not get relief from these criminal offences," Bobby claimed.

Manas Kumar Gumta, the former general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors, West Bengal, agreed with the violations cited by the BJP leader.

Gumta claimed that serious violations had occurred in four categories.

"First, organising such camps undermined the government's healthcare system. Second, anyone may organise such camps in a personal capacity, but involving government doctors and infrastructure by issuing orders and forcing them to attend those camps is completely illegal. Third, clinical equipment such as USG machines cannot be taken out of their designated locations, which was allegedly done illegally in this initiative," Gumta said.

"Fourth, we also received complaints that trainees and students were made to provide treatment at those camps, which was another serious violation. We had flagged these issues when the camps were organised. We want a thorough probe to unearth all kinds of malpractice involving the Sebaashray initiative," he added.

A source said leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee had personally urged chief minister Suvendu Adhikari earlier to conduct an extensive investigation into the alleged large-scale irregularities in Sebaashray.