Thunderstorm and lightning alert issued for several north Bengal districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Monday for parts of north Bengal, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds that may affect Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong in the next few hours.

Moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely in parts of the hills and adjoining areas, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata.

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Residents have been advised to remain indoors during thunderstorm activity and avoid open spaces due to the possibility of lightning strikes.

Forecasts indicate that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places across the sub-Himalayan districts over the next few days. Weather officials have also warned that heavy rainfall between 7 and 11 cm could occur at isolated locations in districts such as Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

Gusty winds and lightning may continue intermittently through the week across several districts including North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda. While temperatures are not expected to change over the next seven days, storm activity may lead to temporary disruptions in transport and power supply in vulnerable areas.

Weather officials have cautioned that strong winds could damage thatched houses, uproot trees and affect power lines. Heavy rain may also lead to waterlogging in low lying areas and reduce visibility on roads.