Stormy start to the week for Kolkata and Hooghly, brief dry spell midweek

A spell of pre-summer rain and thunderstorms is set to shape the weather across Kolkata and the Hooghly district this week, with the first half bringing showers and gusty winds before a short dry window midweek.

The latest regional forecast, issued on Monday, March 16, indicates that temperatures across Gangetic West Bengal will see little variation through the week. Hooghly districts are on Orange alert for thunderstorms and rain.

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Monday is expected to begin on a stormy note. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely across Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly at many places.

In Hooghly, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph and lightning, with a possibility of hail at isolated locations, may occur during the period.

The day’s temperature in Kolkata is likely to hover around a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of about 32 degrees Celsius.

Conditions should ease slightly on Tuesday, March 17, with only isolated light rain or thundershowers expected. Temperatures may remain close to 23 degrees Celsius at night and 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

Wednesday, March 18, is likely to bring a brief break from wet weather. Dry conditions are expected across Kolkata and Hooghly, with the mercury ranging between 22 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

A few light thundershowers could return on Thursday, March 19, particularly in isolated pockets. Temperatures may stay around 23 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius.

Rain activity is likely to increase again on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, when light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Kolkata and Hooghly region. Daytime temperatures may touch 34 degrees Celsius while nights remain near 24 degrees Celsius.

By Sunday, March 22, the sky is expected to clear again with mostly dry weather. The week is therefore likely to alternate between brief bursts of rain and warm afternoons typical of the changing season along the Hooghly river belt.

Hooghly district is on Orange alert for thunderstorms and rain. Malda, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas districts are also on orange alert with chances of a hailstorm on March 16.