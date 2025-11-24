Minimum temperature to drop across Bengal districts, dry weather to prevail: Met department

The IMD on Monday forecast a fall in minimum temperature by two degree Celsius across all districts in West Bengal during the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thereafter there will be a gradual rise by about two degree Celsius over the districts of the state during subsequent three days.

It said that mainly dry weather will prevail over West Bengal for the next seven days.

The Himalayan tourist town of Darjeeling was the coldest in the state on Monday, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius, while neighbouring Kalimpong was much warmer at 13 degree Celsius, the Met data said.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district was the coldest in the state's plains at 14.2 degree Celsius, it said.

The other places which recorded significantly low minimum temperature are Jalpaiguri (14.5 degree C), Kalyani (14.7 degree C) and Bardhaman (15 degree C), it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degree Celsius, the Met said, forecasting mist over the metropolis on Tuesday morning.

