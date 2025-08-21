Mamata calls Shah’s Constitution Bill a ‘death knell for Indian democracy’

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted the three bills, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025, moved by Amit Shah for the removal of the Prime Minister, chief ministers and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

The chief minister and Trinamool supremo called it an attempt to end democracy in India permanently. Mamata vowed a fight to the finish to save democracy from a "Hitlerian" attack that seeks to weaken the judiciary, intrude upon the people's mandate and impose "more than a super-Emergency".

Her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged it was a ploy of the BJP-led Centre to distract attention from the special intensive revision (SIR) of the "compromised" poll panel seeking to delete voting rights of those not inclined towards the BJP.

On X, Mamata issued an elaborate statement condemning Shah's move.

"I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super-Emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India forever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India. To suppress the voting rights of the Indian citizens in the name of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) , this is another super-draconian step by the Centre now," she wrote.

"The Bill must be resisted at any cost! Democracy must be saved at this moment! The people will not forgive any attempt to take away their Courts, their rights, and their democracy. Jai Hind!" she added.

Calling the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025 "nothing short of a Hitlerian assault on the very soul of Indian democracy", she added: "The Bill seeks to strip the judiciary of its Constitutional role — to take away the power of courts to adjudicate on matters that lie at the very heart of justice and federal balance."

"By vesting such powers in partisan hands, the Bill mutilates democracy," she wrote. "This is not reform. This is regression — towards a system where the law no longer rests with independent courts but is placed in the hands of vested interests. It is a chilling attempt to establish a rule where judicial scrutiny is silenced, constitutional safeguards are dismantled, and the people's rights are trampled," Mamata said. "This is how authoritarian regimes, even fascist ones in history, consolidated power."

Mamata said weakening courts means weakening the people.

"To deny them the right to seek justice is to deny them democracy itself. The bill strikes at the basic structure of the Constitution — federalism, separation of powers, and judicial review — principles that even Parliament cannot override. If allowed to pass, it will be a death warrant for Constitutional governance in India," she wrote.

"We must resist this dangerous overreach. Our Constitution is not the property of those in temporary seats of power. It belongs to the people of India," she wrote. "The intent of the Bill is to consolidate a system of one man-one party-one government. The Bill tramples upon the basic structure of the Constitution."

"It is a step to empower the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in a sinister manner at the expense of the basic principles of our Constitution," she wrote.

Abhishek was equally scathing in his criticism.

Speaking to reporters, he said the "incompetent" Union home minister should be handed a new portfolio, the "state government toppling ministry".

"The Union home minister had to bring in marshals and introduce the bill like a coward.... What we had said a year ago is now the reality. They wanted to change the Constitution after coming to power," he said.

"Imagine what they would've done if they had 400 MPs. This is an attempt to divert attention from SIR.... With just 240 MPs, a government on borrowed time is attempting to rewrite the Constitution," added the Diamond Harbour MP.

"This regime has mastered one thing: weaponising its Double E machinery. When the Election Commission could not be twisted to their tune, they unleashed the Enforcement Directorate, with an ulterior motive to jail Opposition leaders, topple elected governments, and steal people’s mandate."