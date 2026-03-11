Mamata Banerjee blames Modi govt for LPG crisis: ‘Centre’s decision emboldened hoarders’

The war on Iran has entered kitchens across India and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “lack of planning” to meet the unfolding fuel crisis.

“They announced arbitrarily that domestic LPG will not be available before 25 days. Why did they not take stock of the reserves of domestic LPG, petroleum before making the announcement?” Mamata told ABP Ananda on Wednesday.

The chief minister will hold a meeting with the top officials of the state administration to take stock of the situation in the state and find probable solutions. “The Centre should immediately give a statement in Parliament on the available stock and its plan of action to solve this crisis,” Mamata said.

The supply crisis has hit the metro cities, small towns and the villages alike.

In Calcutta, owners of restaurants, hotels, small eateries, auto-drivers and householders have begun to feel the pinch.

“The supply chain is in the hands of the Centre. It is not with us. The Centre must ensure that the supply chain is kept open. The war has been going on for days now. What was the Centre doing all this while? Where is the reserve? Reserve fuel and domestic LPG available should be equally distributed among the states,” Mamata said.

“This is not the time to earn money. This is the time to help the people.”

India consumes around 191 million standard cubic metres (mmscmd) per day of gas, roughly half of which is imported. With tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz affected, about 60 mmscmd of supply from the Middle East has been disrupted.

Mamata demanded that the Centre should treat LPG as an essential commodity and ensure supply to malls, restaurants, hospitals, schools (for mid-day meals) is unaffected.

“From where will they get supply? Where will people get coal for cooking, Kerosene? The Centre has stopped supply of kerosene,” she said.

Mamata said the Narendra Modi government was to be blamed for the black-marketing of domestic LPG.

“Had they not announced the 25-day window, hoarding would not have happened. The Centre’s decision emboldened the hoarders. Centre is squarely responsible for this crisis,” Mamata said. “The petroleum minister, the prime minister, the home minister instead of focusing on probe agencies, trying to disenfranchise voters focus on finding a solution to this crisis.”

Mamata said she was ready to offer a subsidy for LPG even if she had to beg to raise money.

“What good will subsidy bring if there is no supply?” Mamata asked.