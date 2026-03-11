We shall overcome energy crisis just like Covid, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to people not to panic and assured that public interest will be protected amid the LPG shortage triggered by the West Asia conflict.

Addressing an NDA rally in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, he also launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK.

The PM expressed confidence that the government would tackle the LPG crisis, saying that the shortage of commercial LPG had crippled the country's hotel sector.

"I would like to appeal to people — let us spread only correct, verified information," he said, referring to the LPG crisis.

The conflict has affected the whole world's energy supply chain, he said.

"Today, I would like to speak to the people of Tamil Nadu about the conflict in West Asia. It has affected the whole world's energy supply chain. We believe in the ideology of India first. There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. In any situation, we have seen how our government always puts the interests of India above everything," he said.

"During the Covid pandemic, 140 crore Indians showed the world how mature our nation is. I am confident that as a nation, we will navigate every situation successfully."

The PM's comments came in the wake of the short supply of commercial LPG and opposition criticism over the issue, as well as fears of a possible shortage of, or a spurt in the prices of, petrol and diesel in the coming days.

Addressing the mega rally, attended by all NDA constituents, Modi slammed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and said people wanted a government that worked for every family, not just for one family.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,650 crore and said these would create thousands of jobs for the youth of the state.

Sharpening his attack against the DMK, he said, "In DMK rule, everything starts and ends with one family. In 2021, people of Tamil Nadu brought the DMK to power, and instead of taking it as a responsibility, they have betrayed the mandate."

People know that the NDA could bring change in Tamil Nadu, he said. This was the third rally of the opposition bloc he had addressed since January 23.

The AIADMK heads the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu and its constituents include the BJP, PMK and AMMK.

Further, just like all rivers flow to the sea, all corrupt money in the state goes to one family, he said, targeting the DMK regime. The Dravidian party was infamous for its "scientific corruption model," he alleged.

"Today, the same scientific graft model is used to make Tamil Nadu an ATM for one family. Ministers may change, MLAs may change, but power remains only with one dynasty."

Targeting the DMK over the cash-for-jobs scam, he said when jobs were sold for money, the dreams of the middle class and poor were destroyed.

"The whole of Tamil Nadu has made up its mind to throw out the DMK regime," Modi said.

The DMK had promised grain warehouses but today "farmers are searching for these, which are nowhere to be found."

Noting that farmers of the Cauvery delta form the backbone of Tamil Nadu's food security, he said, "TN farmers deserve fair prices, good facilities and modern storage infrastructure."

On the international airport status for Madurai, he said the Centre had brought the world to the doorstep of the city. He also underscored the new terminal for Tiruchirappalli airport, which is "modern and fully immersed in the culture of TN."

He said he could feel the pulse of the state very clearly, with a desire for change gaining huge momentum.

"The river Cauvery flows with unstoppable force. Similarly, in this election season in Tamil Nadu, the desire for change is gaining huge momentum. The whole state has made up its mind to throw out the DMK from the government. The people want a government that works for every family, not just for one family. And they know that only the NDA can bring change for Tamil Nadu," he said.

He said the Centre had always been at the forefront when it came to respecting the state and its culture.

"The upcoming election is the most important in Tamil Nadu's history. The choice before the people is very clear — one path leads to corruption, dynasty politics and broken promises. The other path leads to development, opportunity and honest governance. I have full faith in the wisdom of the people. Together we will build a Tamil Nadu that is prosperous; together we will build an India that is developed. Let your voice from Trichy echo across the state — TN wants change, TN wants NDA."

Modi also lashed out at the DMK regime over crimes against women and children in the state and said violent crimes against them had become common.

Criminals roamed fearlessly, harming women, he said.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also lashed out at the DMK on issues including law and order and dynasty rule.