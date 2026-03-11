Trump says Iran war will end soon as Tehran warns oil may hit $200

US President Donald Trump told Axios on Wednesday that there's "practically nothing left" to target in Iran and that the war there will end "soon."

"Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump said during a brief phone interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks come shortly after Iran's military command threatened that the world should be prepared for oil to hit $200 a barrel, as three more ships came under attack in the Persian Gulf.

"Get ready for oil to be $200 a barrel, because the oil price depends on regional security which you have destabilised," Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's military command, said in comments addressed to the United States.

After offices of a bank in Tehran were hit overnight, Zolfaqari also said Iran would respond with attacks on banks that do business with the United States or Israel.

People across the Middle East should stay 1,000 metres away from banks, he added.

A surge in oil prices points to what may be Iran's most effective weapon and the United States' biggest vulnerability in continuing the campaign: Damaging the world economy.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned that any ship passing through the narrow Hormuz Strait will be targeted.

Wednesday's developments include Iranian attacks against commercial ships across the Persian Gulf and its targeting of Dubai International Airport, intensifying a campaign of squeezing the oil-rich region as global energy concerns mount.

A Thai-flagged vessel was hit by unknown projectiles, following which the Omani navy launched a rescue operation, according to media report.

Around 28 Indian ships are also reported to be stranded in the Persian Gulf on either sides of the Strait of Hormuz.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) proposed on Wednesday the release of 400 million barrels of oil, the largest release of oil reserves in its history, to bring down crude prices that have soared amid the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.