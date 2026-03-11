Def Leppard to tour India in March 2026 with concerts in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru

British rock band Def Leppard are set to return toIndia, with concerts scheduled across three cities in March 2026.

The tour kicks off in Shillong on March 25 at the RBDSA Sports Complex, where rock band Trance Effect will open the evening.

The band will then travel to Mumbai for a show on March27 at Jio World Garden, with Indian rock group Indus Creed set to take the stage as the opening act.

The tour will conclude in Bengaluru on March 29 at NICE Grounds, where the city’s band Thermal And A Quarter will kick off the evening.

Tickets for the public went on sale Saturday, December13, 2025, on BookMyShow.com.

The band’s lead vocalist Joe Elliott said the group is eager to reconnect with its audience in the country.

“We’re excited to announce our India tour dates in2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can’t wait to see you soon!” Elliott said.

Def Leppard is one of the most influential bands to emerge from the British hard rock and heavy metal scene of the late ’70s and’80s. Formed in Sheffield in 1977, the band consists of Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell.

Their iconic hits include Pour Some Sugar on Me, Love Bites, Photograph, Rock of Ages, and Hysteria.