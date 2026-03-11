Over 2,100 JNU students back Vice Chancellor's resignation in referendum

Over 2,100 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) voted in favour of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit resigning in a referendum conducted by the JNUSU, the results of which were released by the student union on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Aditi Mishra said, "A total of 2409 students cast their votes in the referendum. 2181 students (90.54 per cent) voted against the continuation of the Vice Chancellor in JNU, as in more than 90 per cent of the students who voted think that the VC should resign, following the casteist remarks she has made."

ADVERTISEMENT

Declaring the results of the referendum, Mishra added that 207 students (8.59 per cent) voted in favour of the VC's continuation and 21 votes (0.87per cent) were invalid.

The JNU administration did not immediately respond to PTI's queries regarding the matter.

The student union has also announced that a public hearing of the vice chancellor will be held next week, where retired judges, lawyers, academicians and activists are being invited.

"The public hearing will be held on March 16-17, where we will come with a charge sheet, detailing the VC's corrupt acts," Mishra added.

The university and the students' union have been at loggerheads over multiple controversies. The campus has witnessed continued protests since early February after the university suspended four JNUSU office-bearers, along with former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, for two semesters.

The suspensions were issued for "extensive damage to university property" during a November 21, 2025, protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.

The incident was followed by further protests demanding the revocation of the suspension order, clashes between left- and right-wing student groups, and alleged casteist remarks by the JNU vice chancellor that drew major backlash from a section of the students' as well as teachers' bodies.

Following the same, the JNUSU conducted a referendum on Tuesday across all schools of the university, asking students "whether the vice chancellor should continue in office in light of her casteist remarks and the ongoing administrative corruption".

"The referendum clearly reflects the overwhelming sentiment of the student body. The students of JNU have delivered a decisive democratic mandate demanding accountability and the resignation of the vice chancellor. JNUSU reiterates its demand for the immediate resignation of the casteist vice chancellor.... calls upon the Ministry of Education to take cognisance of the democratic voice of the students," the student union said in a statement on Wednesday.