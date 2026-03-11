MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sikkim's popular tourist destination, Lachen reopens after two-and-a-half year gap

Movement of tourists to Lachen and the Gurudongmar Lake, one of the highest lakes in Asia located at a height of 17,100 feet, had stopped after road connectivity to the hill station snapped due to the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023

Our Correspondent Published 11.03.26, 10:43 AM
The snow-clad Lachen in north Sikkim. File picture

Lachen, a popular tourist destination in Sikkim, has finally reopened for tourists after a gap of around two-and-a-half years.

Movement of tourists to Lachen and the Gurudongmar Lake, one of the highest lakes in Asia located at a height of 17,100 feet, had stopped after road connectivity to the hill station snapped due to the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023.

On February 26, the state government, along with the Border Roads Organisation and the Indian army, restored connectivity between Chungthang and Lachen, both in Mangan district, by opening a Bailey suspension bridge over the Taram Chu, a turbulent hilly stream.

“It was a major development as road connectivity to Lachen was finally restored. In due course, the state government decided to resume tourist movement to Lachen and the Gurudongmar Lake. Permits are being issued starting today (Monday). Finally, the entire circuit in north Sikkim is open for tourists after the 2023 GLOF,” said Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network.

A few months after the natural disaster, Lachung was reopened for tourists, but Lachen had remained out of bounds so far.

On March 6, the district collector of Mangan issued an advisory on traffic to protect the new bridge — one vehicle at a time and only light vehicles.

“Travellers as well as stakeholders concerned should adhere to prescribed guidelines while planning trips to Lachen,” said a source.

The Pipon of the Lachen Dzumsa (head of a local self-governance institution) has written to the police administration, recommending a minimum duration of travel for tourists for their safety and health.

The letter sent to the police on Sunday suggested that the minimum stay for tourists visiting Lachen and the Gurudongmar Lake should be two nights and three days, while those visiting Lachen, Lachung and the Gurudongmar Lake should spend at least three nights and four days.

“It is an important suggestion as it will ensure that tourists to north Sikkim get adequate time to visit locations and acclimatise themselves,” Sanyal said.

