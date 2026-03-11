MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
RN Ravi arrives in Kolkata ahead of oath as West Bengal’s new Governor

Ravi earlier served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. During his tenure in Chennai, he had a series of conflicts with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government

Our Bureau Published 11.03.26, 08:59 PM
R N Ravi West Bengal governor oath

Governor RN Ravi entering in Rajbhavan, Kolkata on Wednesday evening. The Telegraph Online

West Bengal’s new Governor R. N. Ravi reached Lok Bhawan in Kolkata on Wednesday evening.

He will take oath on Thursday at around 11 am. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, have also been invited to attend the ceremony.

The Centre moved C. V. Ananda Bose out of Lok Bhawan last week after three and a half years in office and announced R. N. Ravi as the new Governor of West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee expressed dismay at Bose’s resignation and said she would not be surprised if the Governor had been pressured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections,” Mamata had said.

Ravi, a former IPS officer, served in the CBI and the IB before becoming the deputy National Security Advisor in 2018. After retirement, he served as the Governor of Meghalaya before taking charge in Tamil Nadu.

