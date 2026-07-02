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regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 July 2026

Malda police arrest suspected arms dealer, seize firearms and ammunition in late-night raid

Nishfal Mandal, the accused, is a resident of Jaipur under the jurisdiction of Baishnabnagar police station

Our Correspondent Published 02.07.26, 10:43 AM
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Police arrested a suspected illegal arms dealer and seized three firearms, six magazines and 15 rounds of live ammunition from his possession during a late-night operation on Tuesday.

Nishfal Mandal, the accused, is a resident of Jaipur under the jurisdiction of Baishnabnagar police station. He was arrested by a team from the Golapganj investigation centre that functions under the Kaliachak police station, from the Kamath ITI area of Kaliachak.

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Anupam Singh, the district police chief, said Mandal was intercepted while travelling on a motorcycle. He was carrying the illegal arms and ammunition.

"Police apprehended him while he was riding a two-wheeler loaded with the firearms and ammunition, which he was allegedly transporting to sell," Singh said.

The firearms, all country-made pistols, were capable of firing 7.65 mm cartridges.

“Initial investigation suggests that he deals in illegal arms and ammunition. He has been taken into police custody,” said a police officer.

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