Ex-Bidhannagar TMC Councillor Debraj Chakraborty arrested in organised crime case

Former Trinamool Congress councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Debraj Chakraborty, was arrested by a team of Special Task Force of the Bengal Police on Wednesday in connection with a case pending against him. The arrest was made in connection with a case lodged with Bidhannagar police on May 12.

He was arrested from the Bengal-Jharkhand border, police said.

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“The case pertains to allegations of organised crime involving coercive land transactions, extortion, criminal intimidation, undervaluation of properties, concealment of assets, suspicious financial dealings through D.C. Global, and false or incomplete disclosures in the election affidavit of co-accused Aditi Munshi,” said an officer of Bidhannagar City police.

During the investigation, police are said to have collected documentary evidence which reportedly substantiated the organised crime angle.

Chakraborty and his wife Aditi Munshi, a former Trinamool MLA, had moved anticipatory bail before Calcutta High Court a few weeks ago.

His prayer was turned down, while Aditi’s was accepted.

Police said Chakraborty will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Barasat, on Thursday.