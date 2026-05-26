Two more arrested in Suvendu Adhikari convoy attack case in Cooch Behar

Police in Cooch Behar have arrested two more persons in connection with the attack on the convoy of former leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari in August last year at Khagrabari of the district.

Those arrested have been identified as Tanmoy Das and Subrata Acharya. Subrata is a Trinamool functionary and is also a member of the Cooch Behar-II panchayat samiti.

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Police sources said both were involved in the attack. On Monday, the duo was produced in a local court and was sent to police custody for five days.

So far, a number of people have been arrested in connection with the case.

In Alipurduar, Dulal Dey, a district general secretary of Trinamool in Alipurduar, was arrested on Sunday night on charges of assaulting a local BJP woman leader in Kumargram block of the district.

Police sources said Dulal and his daughter Nibedita had an altercation with Laxmi Biswas, a local BJP leader, during which they assaulted Laxmi.

An injured Laxmi was taken to the block health centre and later shifted to the district hospital in Alipurduar.

Gobinda Biswas, her son, lodged a police complaint based on which Dulal was arrested. Nibedita managed to escape.