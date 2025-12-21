MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 December 2025

Leopard trapped in cage at Naxalbari tea estate

A source in the Kurseong forest division stated that residents of the estate, situated approximately 25 kilometres from Siliguri, had reported that a leopard had strayed into the garden

Our Correspondent Published 21.12.25, 10:17 AM
The adult male leopard caged by the foresters of Kurseong forest division at the Tirrihanna tea estate in Naxalbari, Darjeeling, on Saturday. 

The adult male leopard caged by the foresters of Kurseong forest division at the Tirrihanna tea estate in Naxalbari, Darjeeling, on Saturday.  Picture by Passang Yolmo

A leopard was trapped in a cage at a Tirrihanna tea estate in Siliguri subdivision’s Naxalbari block in Darjeeling district on Saturday.

A source in the Kurseong forest division stated that residents of the estate, situated approximately 25 kilometres from Siliguri, had reported that a leopard had strayed into the garden. Over the past couple of weeks, it had taken away cattle and poultry from the workers’ quarters, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panicked, a section of them stopped going into the plantations in the estate’s Jabra division to pluck tea leaves.

“We had also submitted a memorandum at the Panighata forest range, requesting immediate measures to capture the animal,” said a worker.

Foresters installed a cage in the Jabdra division. On Saturday morning, the workers heard the animal growling and found that it had walked into the cage. Foresters were informed and a team took away the leopard.

“A full-grown male leopard was successfully caged at the Naxalbari tea garden. The animal will be kept under observation before being released into the core forest area,” said a forester.

RELATED TOPICS

Naxalbari
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR voter deletions bigger than victory margins in more than half of BJP-held seats in Bengal

The BJP had won 77 seats in the last Assembly polls held in 2021, four years before the Election Commission launched the special intensive revision of electoral rolls
Omar Abdullah.
Quote left Quote right

You should think properly before naming a bill. It reminds me of an old Bollywood picture

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT