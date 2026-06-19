You can’t remain unhealthy: Judge hears objection to Yoga Day order for staff

Bengal’s chief secretary has no jurisdiction to compel all government employees to attend International Yoga Day events on June 21, senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya, appearing for the Employees’ Union Coordination Committee, told the high court on Thursday.

Justice Amrita Sinha asked the state’s counsel, additional advocate-general Billwadal Bhattacharya, to obtain instructions from the government and listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

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“I am challenging the foundational jurisdiction of the chief secretary to issue this circular... Government employees are governed by statutes... No rule makes it mandatory,” Bikash Ranjan said.

A June 14 communication issued by Bengal chief secretary Manoj Agarwal said: “... it has been decided that all officers and employees, including permanent, contractual, part-time, daily-wage/casual workers, outsourced personnel, and personnel engaged on honorarium basis of the State Government, PSUs, autonomous bodies, and local bodies shall observe the occasion by participating in the programme on 21.06.2026 from 6.30am to 7.45am from their respective offices/place of stay/Red Road & Milan Mela, if nominated.”

It added: “All Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, and other Heads of Offices shall ensure participation of all personnel as detailed above without fail.”

The directive has rattled many government employees.

At the hearing, Justice Sinha observed that the communication did not appear to make attendance “mandatory”.

Representing the state, Billwadal also suggested it was not compulsory. “Let members of the petitioners’ association choose whether to participate or not. If there are any consequences, they are at liberty to approach the court,” he said.

“It is a programme of the United Nations General Council... This time, Calcutta is at the epicentre. It sends the message that the government is concerned about the health and welfare of citizens. That the government is a friend.”

When the petitioners’ counsel said whether it was healthy “depended on my choice”, the judge said: “No, you cannot remain unhealthy. Because you are serving the government, the government will never want its employees to be unhealthy.”