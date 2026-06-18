Adani signals interest in Hooghly tunnel project, broader infrastructure investments in Bengal

The Adani Group is looking to expand its presence in Bengal, with interests in infrastructure projects, including a tunnel under the Hooghly river, and seeking a transparent policy framework to boost investments in the state, a company official said on Thursday.

The group remains open to make formal submissions to the state government on policy measures required to attract investment, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kolkata has a traffic problem, and an under-river tunnel can connect the city with a highway and support smooth cargo movement. We are very keen on such a project," the Adani Group official told PTI, adding that such initiatives align with the group's core competencies in executing large-scale infrastructure developments.

A proposed tunnel under the Hooghly river is aimed at easing Kolkata's transport bottlenecks. Notably, the city has India's first underwater metro rail services, linking Kolkata and Howrah.

The Adani Group is interested in "every sort of major infrastructure projects" in Bengal, the official said, describing improved connectivity as a key driver of economic growth and industrial development.

He also emphasised a structured stakeholder consultation process to formulate investment-friendly policies and attract investors.

"Stakeholder meetings can be called so that the process remains above board, everyone's views can be considered, suggestions can be taken and then converted into policies," the official said.

On power generation and distribution, he said the group is keen to expand its footprint in the state as "opportunities exists in this sector".

According to industry analysts, the new BJP government in the state might open up opportunities for private investment in transmission and distribution.

"The introduction of more players brings competition and improves the quality," the official said, adding that the group would evaluate power distribution, provided a level-playing field is ensured.

The group has already said it would evaluate the deep-sea port opportunity in the state.

"A deep-sea port is an opportunity, but such mega projects come with their own set of challenges, including environmental clearances and jurisdictional issues involving both the Centre and the state," the official explained.

The West Bengal government has shifted the proposed Tajpur deep-sea port project site to Dadanpatra in Purba Medinipur district.

Emphasising the group's execution-oriented approach, the official said, "We believe in doing work. The company's focus remains on delivering projects rather than making announcements." Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has secured a five-year operation and maintenance contract for the container facility at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. The group also has a presence in the cement sector and is planning a hyperscale data centre in the city.

The BJP government in Bengal will present its maiden budget on June 22, which is expected to provide a roadmap for fresh investment in the state.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.