Police seek documents from Aroop Biswas over Messi stadium access

Former state sports minister Aroop Biswas, who appeared before police on Thursday for questioning after charges were filed against him, was asked to submit documentary proof of how he and his family gained access to the Salt Lake Stadium ground, close to Lionel Messi during his visit last year.

He has been directed to appear again before Bidhannagar police on June 22.

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“I will not answer any questions as it is a sub judice matter. I will tell the court whatever I have to say,” Biswas told reporters while leaving the police station.

After stepping out of Bidhannagar (south) police station, Biswas travelled across parts of the city without making any stop, before reaching Alipore Judges Court and entering a lawyer’s chamber.

He remained inside the chamber for over an hour, as crowds gathered outside swelled, including a large number of lawyers. Some in the gathering were seen carrying eggs. Others shouted slogans of “Messi”, with some saying they had come to see “Messi’s hat-trick”.

Tension escalated when someone in the crowd smashed a window pane, prompting movement inside the chamber as Biswas shifted behind a door to avoid being targeted.

A Kolkata Police team later reached the spot and escorted him out of the court premises in a police vehicle in the evening.

Earlier at the police station, investigators asked Biswas to submit the passes used by him and his relatives to enter the ground and to explain to whom the passes were shown to gain access.

Biswas had been seen in close proximity to Messi during the December visit, placing his arms on the footballer’s shoulders and waist while posing for photographs. At least two of his young relatives were also seen within the security ring, where they posed alongside the Argentine star.

Police said these incidents were captured in multiple videos circulated on social media. “We have collected these videos and he will be shown all of them,” said an investigator.

Biswas was also questioned about allegations that he extorted 22,000 complimentary passes for the event from organiser Satadru Dutta and later allegedly sold them at a premium.

He had skipped multiple summons earlier before appearing on Thursday. He had also moved court seeking protection from coercive action, after which Calcutta High Court granted him time and directed him to cooperate with the police.

“We have asked all the questions. He is expected to come back with documents and answers on the next date of appearance,” investigators said.

Biswas has been charged with extortion and cheating based on a complaint filed by organiser Dutta.

His appearance came shortly after Bidhannagar police received a letter from Messi’s team, which blamed Biswas for the security breach that led to the player’s premature exit from the stadium and triggered chaos at the venue.

The chief consultant and chief advisor of the Messi Tour of India, who sent the letter, was present at Salt Lake Stadium with Messi when the incident occurred on December 13, Dutta said on Wednesday.