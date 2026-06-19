HC clears Red Road closure: ‘Why not Brigade?’ query before ‘apolitical’ yoga nod

A high court judge hearing a petition against the week-long closure of Red Road for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s International Yoga Day programme on June 21 questioned the state government on Thursday about why the event could not be held elsewhere.

The court, however, declined to stay the closure, describing the programme as “apolitical”.

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“At least the programme is apolitical. We, the people of Calcutta, are in the habit of such road blockades for political reasons,” Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya said.

The outcome of the hearing was that Red Road will remain closed until the Yoga Day event on Sunday. The court also directed the police to reopen the thoroughfare immediately after the programme ends.

The judge was hearing a petition filed by an association of lawyers represented by advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya.

The court passed an interim order directing the state to announce alternative routes so that lawyers can reach Calcutta High Court on time.

Both the petitioner and the state have been asked to file affidavits within three weeks from Thursday.

Advocate Bhattacharyya challenged a June 14 notification issued by Kolkata Police and questioned whether the force had the authority to shut a thoroughfare for an entire week.

Red Road, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, has

remained closed since Monday.

“I will pass an interim relief by asking the police to provide an alternate route so that lawyers can reach on time. They will have to see that Calcutta High Court remains commutable by public transport and cars,” Justice Bhattacharyya said.

Advocate Bhattacharyya asked: “Closing the road for a day on the day of the event is fine. But why seven days?”

Representing the state, additional advocate-general Billwadal Bhattacharya said: “It is a state government programme. It is not a religious programme. Last year, the same event was held in Andhra Pradesh. This year, it is being initiated from Calcutta. India will be leading the world from Calcutta.”

The judge, however, asked: “Will the importance of the programme be reduced if it is held at Brigade Parade Grounds? That way, the residents of Calcutta, too, would have got a chance to use the road.”

The state’s counsel said it was a matter of “security” as the Prime Minister was coming.

Brigade Parade Grounds was used for the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and his cabinet on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other guests from across the country.

Last month, Eid prayers that had been held on Red Road for nearly five decades were shifted to Brigade Parade Grounds by the new BJP state government.