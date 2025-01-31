MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata: Woman dies after being repeatedly stabbed outside crowded eatery

The police say they were probing the possible angle of an extra-marital affair as motive behind the crime

PTI Published 31.01.25, 01:31 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A woman died after she was chased and allegedly stabbed multiple times outside a popular eatery in full public view in the eastern fringes of Kolkata by three people, including a minor, police said on Friday. The 20-years-old victim, was reportedly dragged down from a car next to the eatery and chased before being fatally assaulted on Thursday evening, they said.

The three suspects have been arrested and the body of the woman was sent for post-mortem procedures, a police officer said.

The police said they were probing the possible angle of an extra-marital affair between the woman, a resident of Raja Ramnarayan Street of Narkeldanga area, and Mohammed Fahrukh Ansari, whose family members are suspected to have carried out the attack, as motive behind the crime.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday after the woman arrived at the dhaba adjacent to the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass at the Pragati Maidan Police Station area accompanied by Ansari, police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

The woman, they added, was pulled out of her car and stabbed multiple times on her neck with a sharp weapon by a teenager who was accompanied by his mother and a 22-year-old man, who had reportedly followed the duo in a separate vehicle.

Terrified eyewitnesses at the popular eatery found the profusely bleeding woman running for her life and screaming for help. She was chased down by the attackers and pinned to a wall where they continued with the assault, the police officer said.

All three suspects were later arrested by the police.

Ansari, who is now absconding, has been identified as the husband of the woman who was a part of the team of attackers, the officer said. The victim, too, was married to another man, he added.

Saquil was moved to the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital, where she died at around 2 am on Friday despite a surgical procedure being conducted on her at the emergency OT.

Doctors attributed excessive bleeding as the likely cause of her demise.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

