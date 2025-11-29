MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata: Woman allegedly molested in moving car on EM Bypass; three arrested

According to the woman’s complaint, she was waiting for a bus near Ambedkar Bridge on EM Bypass when a car stopped near her and the occupants offered her a lift

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 29.11.25, 08:38 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A woman was allegedly molested by three persons in a moving car on EM Bypass in the city, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Friday night.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was waiting for a bus near Ambedkar Bridge on EM Bypass when a car stopped near her and the occupants offered her a lift.

After she boarded the vehicle, the three men molested her and drove the car to different parts of the city after allegedly forcing her to drink something laced with drugs.

She was later abandoned near the Maidan area close to Red Road, where police rescued her.

Officers at Maidan police station then took her to Pragati Maidan police station, as that was the place of occurrence, the senior officer said.

The police officer also said that the main accused was known to the woman, quoting details from her complaint.

Police are interrogating the arrested persons and scanning CCTV footage of the area as part of the investigation.

