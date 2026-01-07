Winter makeover for K9 squad, top dogs get cots, soats and salmon oil

A rubber sheet serves as a base for a blanket laid on a wooden cot elevated by one foot, accompanied by a woollen jacket and an additional blanket for warmth. During this frigid season, the members of Kolkata Police’s canine squad are receiving sufficient protection.

While the cover on the cushion remains on most nights, the dogs usually throw off the ones covering their bodies, police officers said.

“The practice session in the morning has been extended by nearly an hour from

7am to 9am, instead of 8am earlier. The one in the afternoon now lasts almost an hour, beginning at 2.30pm instead of around half an hour,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

“The thrust is on intense physical activities to keep the dog squad members warm and physically fit. The dogs are loving these sessions,” said the officer.

The dog squad of the Kolkata Police comprises 36 members, and over the past few weeks, each of them has been assigned a wooden cot, measuring 4 feet by 4 feet, at the kennel. Woollens have been pulled out for each. Those assigned early morning or night duties are being equipped with hooded winter coats covering the ears to keep them warm and happy.

“Sometimes, the dogs have to leave early in the morning or late at night ahead of the arrival of VVIPs for their duties. The dogs that specialise in explosive detection are in high demand. Republic Day is just around the corner,” the officer said. “So we ensure the squad members are adequately covered before leaving for their duties.”

The squad now comprises a mix of different breeds, including Cocker Spaniel, Rottweiler, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, and Labrador. In a few months, the squad strength will go up further when a dozen of the furred members return from their training in the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, and take up duties ahead of the state polls.

The cold morning may not be quite inviting for many. But senior officers said the two hours of morning practice and an hour in the afternoon remain the best time for the members of the kennel club, as they enjoy running around and performing commands from their handlers

Since the four-legged furries enjoy being warm during heavy physical activities and wearing woollen covers, the mandatory afternoon swimming sessions have been eliminated.

Even meals come loaded with meat and eggs instead of dalia or kichuri, which were served in summer.

“Besides meat, each member is served with seasonal veggies, including carrots, and a dash of salmon oil, about 10ml each. This oil helps promote healthier coat and skin quality,” the officer said.

“The water they drink is kept lukewarm to keep them happy,” the officer added.