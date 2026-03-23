Cool weather in Kolkata to ease, Met predicts rise in temperature and weekend rain

Sunday was cool and sunny, but the Met office said the temperature would rise over the next few days.

Rain is predicted again towards the weekend, the weatherman said.

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“The temperature came down significantly, and it will gradually go up in the next few days,” H.R. Biswas, head of the weather section at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, said on Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 23.2° Celsius, which was 11 degrees below normal.

On Sunday, the maximum increased to 27.2° Celsius, remaining 7.5 degrees below normal, while the minimum was 19.7° Celsius, 4.4 degrees below normal.

Temperatures are expected to rise by another six degrees, Biswas said.

Snowfall in Sikkim and in some regions of the Darjeeling district, such as Sandakphu and Phalut, over the last couple of days, along with northwesterly winds and rain in Calcutta and adjoining areas, created favourable conditions that brought the temperature down, the weather office said.

Sunday was a pleasant day in Calcutta, with most homes running fans at half speed or keeping them switched off.

There is a slight possibility of rain in the city on Tuesday, the Met official said.

“There is a high possibility of rain in Calcutta between March 27 and 28,” said

Biswas.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour and lightning are likely in one or two places in Calcutta, Howrah, and North and South 24-Parganas towards the end of the week, the weather office said.

On Sunday, dense fog was observed at one or two places over the Darjeeling district.

In south Bengal, gusty winds were recorded at one or two places in Purulia, Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas, and East Midnapore districts, the Met department said in a bulletin.

Upper regions in north Bengal like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar received rain on Sunday.

“The upper regions of north Bengal will receive rain in the next few days, but the intensity will go down,” said Biswas.