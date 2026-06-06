Abhishek Banerjee’s fast-track plea denied in signature fraud case, next hearing on June 10

A single-judge vacation bench of the high court on Friday turned down Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s plea to fast-track a hearing into his appeal challenging a CID summons in connection with an alleged signature fraud by Trinamool MLAs on a document nominating Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das fixed the next hearing on June 10.

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Abhishek’s legal counsel, Sirsanya Bandyopadhyay, told Metro: “The court has not said that there is no scope for offering an immunity, or that he is not fit to get a shield. I wouldn’t say the purpose of pressing for a fast-track hearing has been defeated. The court has been informed, and whatever the legal implications will follow.”

A CID team visited Abhishek’s house on May 30 and handed him a summons directing him to appear for questioning on June 1. Abhishek cited health reasons and did not appear. Sources said he had sought 15 days, which the CID refused. A CID team went to his residence again on June 1, asking him to appear on June 8.

“The second summons directs him to face the interrogators around noon on June 8. We expect him to show up. If he doesn’t, our officers will consult the legal team to discuss the course of action,” a CID officer said on Friday.

Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Delhi on June 8 with Abhishek to attend an INDIA bloc meeting. The INDIA meeting is scheduled to be the first crucial gathering of Opposition leaders after the Assembly elections in Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, sources said.

CID sources said at least three Trinamool MLAs had disowned their signatures, claiming the documents were forged and filed without their consent.