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regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 June 2026

CBI submits sealed status report to Sealdah court in RG Kar rape and murder case

The report was filed after the victim’s mother moved court, naming three persons — Nirmal Ghosh, the former Trinamool MLA from Panihati and local Trinamool supporters Somnath Dey and Sanjib Mukherjee — and alleging they facilitated her daughter’s cremation without the family’s consent. The family sought custodial interrogation of the three

Subhankar Chowdhury And Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 06.06.26, 06:44 AM
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The CBI on Friday submitted a sealed status report to the Sealdah court on its probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The report was filed after the victim’s mother moved court, naming three persons — Nirmal Ghosh, the former Trinamool MLA from Panihati and local Trinamool supporters Somnath Dey and Sanjib Mukherjee — and alleging they facilitated her daughter’s cremation without the family’s consent. The family sought custodial interrogation of the three.

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Outside the court, the doctor’s father claimed that the CBI had not examined the three despite being urged to do so. The family also raised questions over the hurried cremation, asking why a green corridor was created.

CBI sources said no prior complaint had been received against the three and that they were re-examining call records between hospital officials and the police after the crime was reported.

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RG Kar Rape And Murder Case CBI Rape Victim Sealdah Court
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