20-year-old youth’s organs save three lives after doctors declare him brain dead

The family of a 20-year-old man from Hatiara in Rajarhat donated his organs after he was declared brain dead after an accident.

Sukumar Sarkar was admitted to Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals on May 31. He was declared brain dead at 6.40pm on Wednesday.

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The transplant procedures were carried out on Thursday.

Sarkar’s liver went to a 45-year-old man from Haridevpur in South 24-Parganas at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata. One kidney went to a recipient at SSKM Hospital, while the other went to a patient at Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

A ROTTO official said the first deceased organ donation in Bengal took place in 2012. A more structured organ donation programme was introduced in 2017.