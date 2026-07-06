Abhishek Banerjee submits documents at Kalighat police station in connection with footboard case

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday submitted documents related to allegations of posting security personnel on the footboard of his moving car.

The papers were submitted at Kalighat police station. Police sources claimed the documents were inadequate.

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Kalighat police station had received a complaint last week from Rajib Sarkar, a resident of Baguiati, alleging that Abhishek had violated multiple traffic rules by allowing security personnel to stand on the footboard of his moving vehicle, which could have endangered lives.

Sources said the police had sought certain documents from the Diamond Harbour MP, which he had submitted before Kalighat police station through a representative on Sunday.

An officer said the police received photographs of security personnel standing on the footboard of a vehicle in which Abhishek was travelling.

“We have found that the documents are inadequate,” said an officer of Kolkata Police.

Sources said the security personnel were deployed in that manner after eggs were hurled at Abhishek during a visit to Sonarpur a few weeks after the Assembly election results were announced.

Sebaashray FIR

A second FIR was registered on Saturday against Abhishek and others in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Sebaashray project — a healthcare initiative.

This case has been registered with Bishnupur police station and has been lodged by BJP leader Abhijit Das alias Bobby.

The first FIR was started in the same case based on a complaint by Sukhdev Das at Diamond Harbour police station.

Abhishek and others were charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Drug and Cosmetics Act, Atomic Energy Act and the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Act.