Aroop Biswas summoned again to appear before Bidhannagar police over Messi fiasco

Aroop Biswas, the former sports minister in the Trinamool Congress government, has been summoned again to appear before Bidhannagar police on Tuesday.

Biswas has been charged in an extortion and cheating case related to the visit of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi to the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 last year.

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The former Trinamool minister has been asked to be present at Bidhannagar (south) police station in connection with a complaint lodged by Satadru Dutta, the organiser of the event, on Tuesday morning.

He was summoned earlier also.

Biswas had skipped multiple summonses of the police before he obtained a court order in his favour asking the cops not to take coercive action till a stipulated time.

After that, Biswas

has complied with the summons, sources said. He has appeared before the police at least twice.

Biswas had been asked to produce documents that justified his entry into the stadium in proximity to the Argentine football player within his security ring.

Biswas was seen putting his arms around Messi and holding him by his waist to pose for photographs.

The police said all these moments were captured in various videos, which were circulated on social media.

Biswas was also reportedly asked about the presence of some of his family members on the ground close to Messi.

“He had said that he was not accountable for what others did,” said an officer quoting the former minister.

Dutta had lodged a complaint against Biswas for alleged extortion of complimentary passes and then selling them on the black market.

Based on his complaint, Bidhannagar (south) police station has drawn an FIR against Biswas.