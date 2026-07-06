MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 July 2026

Aroop Biswas summoned again to appear before Bidhannagar police over Messi fiasco

Biswas has been charged in an extortion and cheating case related to the visit of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi to the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 last year

Our Special Correspondent Published 06.07.26, 05:52 AM
Aroop Biswas

Aroop Biswas File picture

Aroop Biswas, the former sports minister in the Trinamool Congress government, has been summoned again to appear before Bidhannagar police on Tuesday.

Biswas has been charged in an extortion and cheating case related to the visit of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi to the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Trinamool minister has been asked to be present at Bidhannagar (south) police station in connection with a complaint lodged by Satadru Dutta, the organiser of the event, on Tuesday morning.

He was summoned earlier also.

Biswas had skipped multiple summonses of the police before he obtained a court order in his favour asking the cops not to take coercive action till a stipulated time.

After that, Biswas
has complied with the summons, sources said. He has appeared before the police at least twice.

Biswas had been asked to produce documents that justified his entry into the stadium in proximity to the Argentine football player within his security ring.

Biswas was seen putting his arms around Messi and holding him by his waist to pose for photographs.

The police said all these moments were captured in various videos, which were circulated on social media.

Biswas was also reportedly asked about the presence of some of his family members on the ground close to Messi.

“He had said that he was not accountable for what others did,” said an officer quoting the former minister.

Dutta had lodged a complaint against Biswas for alleged extortion of complimentary passes and then selling them on the black market.

Based on his complaint, Bidhannagar (south) police station has drawn an FIR against Biswas.

RELATED TOPICS

Aroop Biswas Police Summons Bidhannagar Police Lionel Messi Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition mounts all-out offensive on BJP over Ram Temple row, says ‘Hindus not fools’

‘Gold, silver and even bricks donated in the name of the Ram Temple have been looted. Every day they chant God's name, but in God's name they engage in loot,’ Kharge said while addressing a gathering
Derek O'Brien
Quote left Quote right

Police blocked Mamata from visiting family of the child raped and murdered in Baruipur

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT