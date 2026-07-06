Rebuilding Bengal’s maritime legacy: A remarkable chapter in colonial Indian history

Bengal has awakened to a new dawn. Everyone looks forward to an era of growth and development. Bengal was one of the most industrially and economically advanced regions of the country. This story need not be repeated.

Entrepreneurship, enterprise and technical expertise were available in plenty here. Bengal was the “start-up pioneer” of the country, creating industries across a wide variety of areas.

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One area which is not so well known is shipbuilding.

Early 19th century

The story of shipbuilding on the Hooghly is one of the lesser-known but remarkable chapters in the maritime and industrial history of colonial India.

During the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, the riverbanks of Calcutta and its surrounding settlements became an important centre for the construction of ocean-going vessels that sailed not merely in Indian waters but across the globe.

At a time when the Empire depended heavily on maritime commerce, the shipyards of Bengal acquired a reputation for craftsmanship, durability, and efficiency that rivalled many yards in Britain itself.

Calcutta, a maritime centre

The rise of shipbuilding on the Hooghly was closely connected with the emergence of Calcutta as the capital of British India and the principal port of the East India Company in the east. By the beginning of the nineteenth century, Calcutta had become a thriving commercial city linked to international trade routes stretching from London to Canton. The Hooghly, though difficult to navigate because of shifting sandbanks and tidal currents, provided access to the Bay of Bengal and the wider Indian Ocean world.

As trade expanded, so too did the need for ships. The East India Company required vessels for carrying textiles, opium, indigo, saltpetre, tea, and military supplies. European merchants, private traders, and agency houses also needed reliable shipping. Since importing ships from Britain was expensive and time-consuming, local construction became increasingly attractive.

Advantage Bengal

Bengal possessed several natural and economic advantages that favoured shipbuilding. Foremost among these was the availability of high-quality timber.

Teak imported from Burma and Malabar, along with sal and sundari wood from eastern India, provided durable materials resistant to rot and tropical marine organisms. Indian craftsmen had long traditions of boat-building, particularly in riverine Bengal, and their skills adapted readily to larger ocean-going vessels.

Labour costs were also significantly lower than in Britain. Indian carpenters, caulkers, blacksmiths, rope-makers, and sail-makers worked under European master builders but often contributed sophisticated indigenous techniques of construction. Contemporary observers frequently commented on the speed and economy with which ships could be built in Bengal.

Most importantly, ships constructed on the Hooghly earned a reputation for exceptional durability. Many vessels built in Calcutta lasted far longer than comparable ships made from English oak. The tropical hardwoods used in India proved especially suited to long voyages.

Major shipyards & builders

Several important shipyards developed along the Hooghly during this period. Among the best known were those at Kidderpore, Sulkea, Howrah, and Chandernagore. The Kidderpore docks became especially significant as centres of repair and construction.

One of the most celebrated shipbuilding families associated with Calcutta was the Wadia family, originally renowned for their work in Bombay.

Though Bombay remained the premier shipbuilding centre of British India, Bengal too attracted skilled Parsi shipwrights and European marine architects.

The Scottish merchant and shipbuilder James Kyd played an important role in developing the Kidderpore dockyards. Kyd supervised the construction of numerous vessels for the East India Company and private trade. The area later became associated with the famous Kidderpore Docks.

Indian entrepreneurs and craftsmen also participated actively in the industry, though colonial records often underplayed their contributions. Bengali and Armenian merchants invested in shipping ventures, while local artisans formed the backbone of the labour force.

Ships built on the Hooghly

The shipyards of the Hooghly constructed a wide variety of vessels, including country ships, merchantmen, troop transports, and naval auxiliaries.

Some were designed specifically for trade within Asia, while others undertook long voyages to Britain and beyond.

One of the most famous ships associated with Calcutta shipbuilding was the HMS Trincomalee, built in India from Malabar teak in 1817. Although constructed in Bombay, vessels like her demonstrated the quality of Indian shipbuilding generally and enhanced the prestige of Indian-built ships throughout the empire. Numerous “Calcutta-built” ships entered British registries during the early nineteenth century. These vessels often carried tea, indigo, silk, sugar, and opium.

Some participated in the China trade, while others transported troops and supplies during the Napoleonic Wars.

The Hooghly shipyards also repaired and refitted European vessels damaged during long voyages around the Cape of Good Hope. In many cases, ships arriving in poor condition were restored efficiently by Indian craftsmen.

Navigation challenges

Despite its advantages, shipbuilding on the Hooghly faced major challenges. The river itself was notoriously hazardous. Pilots navigating the Hooghly had to contend with dangerous currents, tidal bores, and constantly shifting sandbanks such as the feared James and Mary Shoals.

Large ships often required skilled river pilots to guide them safely to and from Calcutta. Shipwrecks were common, and marine insurance rates remained high. Yet the very difficulty of navigation also encouraged the development of local maritime expertise.

The East India Company established systems of pilotage, river surveys, and navigational aids to support maritime trade. Over time, improvements in dock facilities and river management strengthened Calcutta’s position as a major port.

Economic & strategic importance

By the early nineteenth century, shipbuilding had become an important component of Bengal’s colonial economy. It generated employment for thousands of artisans and labourers and stimulated related industries such as rope-making, ironworking, sail-cloth production, and timber trading.

The industry also had strategic significance. During periods of war, particularly the Napoleonic conflicts, Britain relied heavily on Indian shipyards to supplement naval and merchant shipping. Ships built in India helped sustain imperial communications and commerce across the eastern seas.

Calcutta’s maritime importance extended beyond commerce. The city emerged as a cosmopolitan port where British, Indian, Armenian, Chinese, Portuguese, and other communities interacted through trade and shipping networks.

Decline of the industry

The prominence of shipbuilding on the Hooghly began to decline by the mid-nineteenth century. Several factors contributed to this change. The introduction of iron and steam ships reduced the importance of traditional wooden shipbuilding. British industrialisation also gave metropolitan shipyards technological advantages that Indian yards struggled to match.

Colonial economic policies increasingly favoured British manufacturers and shipping interests. Restrictions, discriminatory regulations, and changing patterns of trade weakened the competitiveness of Indian-built vessels.

Moreover, the silting of parts of the Hooghly and the growing limitations of river navigation affected Calcutta’s maritime dominance. Although repair work and dock activities continued, the golden age of wooden shipbuilding on the Hooghly gradually faded.

Legacy

The legacy of shipbuilding on the Hooghly remains deeply woven into the history of Kolkata and the wider maritime heritage of India. During the early nineteenth century, the riverfront shipyards demonstrated that Indian craftsmanship and industrial organisation could compete successfully on a global scale.

Today, remnants of old dock structures, warehouses, and riverfront settlements still evoke memories of an era when the Hooghly was alive with the sound of hammering shipwrights, creaking timber, and towering masts preparing for voyages across the oceans.

The history of these shipyards is not merely a colonial commercial story; it is also a testament to the skill of Indian artisans and the cosmopolitan maritime culture that flourished along the banks of the Hooghly River. Of course, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers has revived the tradition and is one of the major suppliers of defence vessels, as is Hooghly Docking, now under Cochin Shipyards and well on the road to recovery. Many private shipbuilders are also active in the region, like Titagarh Naval Systems.

We are confident of a revival of the shipbuilding tradition in the region.

Reference: Phipps, John (1840), A collection of Papers Relative to Ship Building in India…

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G.M. Kapur is the state convener of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage)