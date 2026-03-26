MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

Thunderstorm disrupts flight operations at Kolkata Airport for nearly an hour, one flight diverted

The disruption lasted from 4.22 pm to 5.19 pm as rain, gusty winds and lightning affected visibility and runway conditions

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 26.03.26, 08:43 PM
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Wikipedia

A thunderstorm disrupted flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for nearly an hour on Thursday, forcing a diversion and delaying several flights.

The disruption lasted from 4.22 pm to 5.19 pm as rain, gusty winds and lightning affected visibility and runway conditions. Officials said air traffic had to be regulated during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A total of four flight arrivals and six departures were reported during this period. However, one flight had to be diverted to an alternative airport due to unsafe landing conditions," an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said, without specifying the airport to which the flight was diverted.

Also Read

The AAI official said the conditions were classified as TSRA (Thunderstorm with Rain), which makes take-off and landing risky.

Due to the thunderstorm activity, the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) had to temporarily regulate flight movements to ensure passenger safety, leading to delays and diversions. Operations resumed gradually after the weather improved.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s private aircraft, which was scheduled to land around that time, could not touch down during the storm. It finally landed at 5.19 pm, an official said.

RELATED TOPICS

Thunderstorms Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine hurts Russian oil exports. Analysis shows drone attacks halt 40% of potential

The figures come from Reuters calculations based on market data; The shutdown is the most severe oil supply disruption in the modern history of Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, and has hit Moscow just as oil prices exceeded $100 a barrel due to the Iran war
Omar Abdullah
Quote left Quote right

If people keep gathering outside petrol pumps...I may be forced to shut all

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT