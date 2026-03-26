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regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s plane lands in Kolkata after over an hour in air

The aircraft had taken off from Andal and was scheduled to land at 3:55 p.m.

Our Web Desk Published 26.03.26, 04:45 PM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee TTO Graphics

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's plane landed in Kolkata airport at 5:20 p.m. after remaining in the air over one hour on Thursday.

Her plane could not land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport due to heavy rain on time.

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The aircraft had taken off from Andal and was scheduled to land at 3:55 p.m., but could not do so as conditions worsened. The plane took off from Andal 3:39 p.m.

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"Due to adverse weather conditions, the Hon’ble CM’s flight has been unable to land at Kolkata Airport. As a precautionary measure, flight operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended for approximately 20 minutes. Further updates will be shared as the situation improves and operations resume," said spokesperson on behalf of airport director, Kolkata Airport.

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