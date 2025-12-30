Terminated government schools teacher rejoining deadline extended to August 31

The state government has extended till August 31 the deadline within which terminated teachers of government-aided schools could return to their former jobs, wherever applicable.

An order issued by the education department on Monday says that as the Supreme Court has extended the deadline to complete the fresh teacher recruitment process till August 31, the deadline to join their former places of work has also been extended.

In April, the apex court terminated the jobs of 17,209 teachers on grounds of a “vitiated” recruitment process. Later, it said that those who are “untainted” could join their former places of work.

Then, the apex court had asked the school service commission (SSC) to complete the recruitment process by December 31. On December 18, the court extended that deadline following a plea from the education department that said the SSC could not complete the task by the end of this year.