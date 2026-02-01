Supratim Sarkar calls for presence and politeness; new police chief steps into office

The city’s new police commissioner, Supratim Sarkar, took charge on Saturday and asked officers to return to “traditional policing”.

On his first day in office, Sarkar urged the force to increase “visibility” and “mobility”.

He also had a word of advice that many Calcuttans would fervently hope translates into action. Sarkar told duty officers at police stations and traffic sergeants deployed on the roads to behave well with the public.

“Traditional policing has two principles: mobility and visibility,” an officer quoted the commissioner as saying.

“Connect and compassion are the most important aspects of metropolitan policing,” Sarkar told Metro. “I have just reminded my officers of the importance of a well-behaved duty officer at a police station or a well-mannered traffic sergeant with a shining police bike. These small things go a long way in confidence-building for the common man.”

A 1997-batch IPS officer of the Bengal cadre, Sarkar has previously served in several key positions in Kolkata Police, including deputy commissioner (south), joint commissioner (traffic) and joint commissioner (headquarters).

On Saturday afternoon, Sarkar visited Alipore Bodyguard Lines and the Police Training School. Sources said he inspected the kitchen, toilets and barracks where police personnel stay.

Sources close to the commissioner said he was keen to assess the “hygiene quotient” of police living quarters and initiate changes wherever necessary.

Sarkar, who took charge from outgoing police commissioner Manoj Verma, also reminded officers that they must be “accessible” and “approachable” to citizens. He made it clear that no police officer could refuse to register a case on the grounds of “jurisdiction”.

Among the many points the commissioner raised on his opening day was an effort to make the force more woman-friendly. “We will plan several women-centric piloting practices along with posting more all-women forces in areas that have high women footfall,” Sarkar told this newspaper.

He also spoke about introducing “innovative community policing ideas” to increase engagement between the police and the people.

During the day, Sarkar met senior colleagues at police headquarters Lalbazar and held video conferences with officers posted across various units of Kolkata Police, including police stations. He said he planned to visit all units personally over the next few days to understand their concerns.

Echoing the approach he expects from his force, Sarkar said he too would remain approachable. He said anyone in the force was free to contact him at any time.