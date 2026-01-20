Suicide attempt at Masterda Surya Sen station disrupts Blue Line metro services

Kolkata Metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted on Tuesday evening after a passenger attempted suicide at Masterda Surya Sen station, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6.35 pm, at the peak of office return hours, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

Metro authorities said rescue operations were initiated immediately.

As of the latest update, services are operating partially, with trains running between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station and Dakshineswar. Services on the affected stretch were either curtailed or delayed, officials added.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a series of suicide attempts that have repeatedly disrupted Kolkata Metro operations over the past year.

In January last year, a passenger attempted suicide at Kabi Nazrul station, leading to the suspension of services on the third line. In the first week of February, a young man attempted suicide at Chandni Chowk station on the Dakshineswar-bound up line, disrupting services once again.

On February 10 last year, a man jumped in front of a train at Esplanade station during the evening rush hour. Power supply to the third line had to be disconnected to carry out rescue operations, resulting in the suspension of services between Maidan and Central for nearly an hour.

Similar incidents were reported during the Puja season in September, when a man attempted suicide at Jatindas station on Chaturthi, forcing a temporary suspension of Blue Line services.

On November 20, a passenger jumped in front of a metro train at the entrance of Netaji station, followed by another such incident on December 26 at Netaji Bhavan station.

Metro authorities have acknowledged the recurring nature of such incidents and said several preventive measures have been taken. These include the installation of guardrails at stations such as Kalighat and awareness campaigns through special flex boards across the network.