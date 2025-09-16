Student’s kin file murder complaint, father questions ‘missing safeguards’ on JU campus

The parents of Anamika Mondal, the third-year English honours student found dead on the Jadavpur University campus, lodged a formal complaint on Monday accusing unknown persons of murder. They told police they suspect someone from her friend circle.

Anamika’s parents met Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma at police headquarters Lalbazar before proceeding to Jadavpur police station to file the complaint.

“The parents suspect it was murder. She was possibly pushed into the pond by someone. We have registered a case,” Verma told Metro.

Anamika’s father, Arnab Mondal, a private company employee, said he believes his daughter was killed. She was found dead in a campus pond late on September 11.

“I suspect someone called Anamika to the water body adjoining the arts faculty students’ union room and pushed her in. It might have been due to jealousy. I refuse to accept that she fell into the water by accident. I have not named anyone in the complaint. Let the police probe. I believe the murderer is someone within her friend circle,” Arnab told Metro.

The police have registered a case at Jadavpur police station under sections related to murder, criminal conspiracy, and criminal liability.

Joint commissioner (crime) Rupesh Kumar said on Monday evening: “According to the complaint, on September 11, between 9.10pm and 10.26pm, some unknown persons allegedly conspired and, in furtherance of their common intention, committed wilful murder by pushing the complainant’s daughter into the pond beside the washroom inside Jadavpur University campus near Gate No. 4. The detective department is probing the case.”

Arnab recounted that on the night of September 11, Anamika had called her mother at about 9.07pm, telling her she planned to leave the campus around 9.30pm. But around 10.30pm, the university contacted the family to inform them that her body had been recovered from the pond. “How could someone who intended to leave at 9.30pm be found dead in the water just half an hour later?” Arnab said.

Anamika had the opportunity to study English honours at St Xavier’s University in New Town. “She chose Jadavpur University because she did not want to burden me financially by studying at a private university. I told her I could manage the expenses, but she felt it would be difficult given the costs of her private schooling in Kamarhati. She lost her life at the university of her choice,” Arnab said.

Responding to speculation that Anamika might have slipped into the pond while intoxicated, Arnab dismissed the idea. “Even if, for the sake of argument, she consumed something, how did that happen inside the campus? Where was the university administration? What were they doing?”

He added: “My daughter was scared of walking alone in the dark. So why would she go to that unlit area behind the students’ union washroom?”

A JU official confirmed that CCTV footage from Gate No. 4 shows Anamika walking alone towards the washroom at around 10pm.

Arnab questioned why the campus lacked sufficient CCTV cameras and proper lighting. “If there were adequate cameras, we would know exactly what happened leading to her death. The campus is poorly lit, and security is compromised. After a student died at a JU hostel just two years ago, why hasn’t the administration improved safety measures?” he asked.

In August 2023, a first-year student died allegedly due to ragging at the university’s main hostel.

“I have not filed a complaint against the university authorities, but I want to ask why they could not protect my daughter. The university has failed us,” said the grieving father.