Storm path offers city hope, disaster's route turn blessing for festive celebrations

Another, likely to develop later this week, may head towards the Odisha-Andhra coast, said the Met office. If that happens, Calcutta and the rest of south Bengal could be spared a washout during Durga Puja, officials said

Debraj Mitra Published 23.09.25, 06:53 AM
Representational image

A low-pressure area took shape over the northeast Bay of Bengal on Monday.

Another, likely to develop later this week, may head towards the Odisha-Andhra coast, said the Met office. If that happens, Calcutta and the rest of south Bengal could be spared a washout during Durga Puja, officials said.

“A low-pressure area took shape over the northeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours towards the northwest Bay of Bengal,” said a Met bulletin.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely at most places over south Bengal. Heavy rainfall (7-11cm) is likely at one or two places in East and West Midnapore, South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura.”

In Calcutta, light to moderate rainfall and a generally cloudy sky are expected on Tuesday.

The Met office has issued an alert for a rainy Durga Puja, but the intensity will depend on the second low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal around September 25. It is likely to move towards the South Odisha–North Andhra coast as a depression by September 26.

“If the system follows this path, south Bengal may be spared major impact,” a Met official said, adding that a clearer picture will emerge in the next couple of days.

