Suicide bid disrupts Blue Line services, hassle for commuters on first day of week

Metro services on the Blue Line or the north-south corridor were disrupted for close to an hour during the evening rush on Monday after a suicide bid at Maidan station.

A passenger jumped in front of a Dakshineswar-bound train at Maidan at 5.58pm, said a Metro official.

“The man was shifted to a hospital after the power block was taken,” said the official.

“A power block was enforced before the rescue operation could begin. We had to run a truncated service for some time. Full services resumed at 6.46pm,” said the official.

During the period, trains ran between Dakshineswar and Central in the northern section and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Shahid Khudiram (Briji) in the south, said Metro officials.

But many passengers alleged that they were left stranded in stations along the corridor.

Many people were forced to scramble for other modes of transport. Around 6.25pm, scores of passengers stood outside stations like Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street and Maidan. Most of them were looking for app cabs and bikes on their phones.

Sriradha Hazra, 25, was headed to Dakshineswar from Chandni Chowk on Monday evening when she was stuck. She booked an app bike to her destination. “I had to pay ₹180. The usual fare is below ₹120,” she said.

A man in his 20s boarded a train from Howrah to reach Esplanade on the Green Line or the East-West Metro. From there, he switched to the Blue Line and got on a train towards Shahid Khudiram. He was headed to Rabindra Sarobar.

“I was stuck at Maidan station for about 15 minutes. I heard announcements about the suicide attempt. I got off the train and booked an app cab,” the man said.

Monday’s disruption was the second in as many days on the Blue Line.

On Sunday, the services on the sector were disrupted for over an hour in the afternoon after a train developed a technical glitch and got stranded on the tracks, 50 metres ahead of Tollygunge station.

An official of the Metro Railway said that the emergency brakes of the Dakshineswar-bound train suddenly got activated, causing it to stop on the tracks.

The passengers had to get off the train and walk along the tracks to reach the platform. A power block was enforced before that.