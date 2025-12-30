43-year-old motorcyclist falls in drain after losing control over his vehicle and dies

A motorcyclist died after he lost control of his two-wheeler and fell into a drain along Paharpur Road early on Monday morning.

Police said Rampada Purkait, 43, a resident of Khurigachi in Sonarpur, was heading to join the night shift at a warehouse in Taratala when the accident occurred.

“He fell face-down into the high drain and was taken to SSKM Hospital, where he

was declared dead,” an officer of West Port police station said.

An officer on patrol spotted Purkait lying face-down in the drain around 12.45am.

His identity was established during a body search, police said

The police said he was employed with a logistics company that has its office on Chowringhee Lane.

Purkait worker as a road trailer operator (road assistant) and was heading for the company’s warehouse at Taratala when the crash happened.

He could not report to duty on Sunday night.

His family went to the hospital after being informed about the tragedy.

The police said no foul play was found during the preliminary investigation.

An unnatural death case has been registered at West Port police station.