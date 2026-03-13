Stage legend, 'founder and father' of Nandikar, Rudraprasad Sengupta feted at 91

At 91, Rudraprasad Sengupta has a wish. As “founder and father” of Nandikar, he wants to see his theatre group perform at Naataca.

That’s an acronym for Nandikar Academy for Theatre and Communication Arts, which is Nandikar’s new home in Salt Lake. “We had wanted space in Calcutta for a theatre academy and got a two-cottah plot from the (Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee) government. The land is next to Rabindra-Okakura Bhavan near City Centre I,” said Sengupta, during a felicitation ceremony organised in his honour by Aamar Bidhannagar, a social organisation for Salt Lake residents launched last year. The felicitation took place on the final evening of the three-day theatre festival at Labanhrad Mancha in BD Block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing audience members before the start of the evening’s performance, the thespian said: “Construction is on and once the building is complete, our group shall shift here. I am 91 now and I hope to see it in my lifetime.” The group is currently using the ground floor of the building as a rehearsal space, with Sengupta often coming over from his Vivekananda Road residence to attend.

The three-day theatre festival saw four plays being staged – Kojagori by Salt Lake Kothaghor, Kolikaler Ramayan by BE College Ex-Students’ Club, Bashbhumi by Salt Lake Aaborto and Alokanandar Putrokonya by Aamar Bidhannagar.

“My advice to Aamar Bidhannagar is to keep holding more such events to bring people closer. This should be a platform to come together and engage in events where you can sing, dance, recite, act and try something out of your comfort zones,” said the veteran theatre personality, whose only daughter Sohini stays in HB Block.

“Also, do try to rope in the youth. Encourage them to come with you. Their generation is not at peace and they need help. If you can do this then Salt Lake will not be salty but sweet and sour too. Food, flat and a bank balance are not the only things to chase in life. The zest of life lies in writing poetry, watching a play...,” he added.

Aamar Bidhannagar president Debashis Sen paid rich tribute to Sengupta. “You have, in your own right, emerged as the father figure of theatre, not only in Bengal but in India as well. We will certainly follow your advice because Aamar Bidhannagar’s principal objective is to connect citizens and make them happier,” said the former chairman of Hidco and NKDA, who stays in CE Block.