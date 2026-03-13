Book water tanker, ferrule cleaning online

Residents will no longer need to trek to Poura Bhavan or even make calls to book water tankers from the Corporation. Likewise, for getting their ferrules cleaned. Online booking facilities for all water-related services were launched on March 9.

The service was announced by Tulsi Sinha Roy, the mayoral council member in charge of water services, during the inauguration of the renovated Tank 10. Municipal commissioner Sujay Sarkar demonstrated the process by booking a tanker on a laptop, while the audience followed the process as it was projected on a big screen on stage. “This will be a big convenience to our residents,” said Sinha Roy. Bookings can be done through https://ftb.bmcwbgov.in/

Water tankers are in high demand round the year. Those facing water shortage book 3,000l tankers at Rs 500 or 4,000l tankers at Rs 600 for domestic purposes. These tankers go and pour out water into reservoirs in homes. There are also 1,000l tankers for Rs 300 and 2,000l ones for Rs 400 used for weddings, funerals and the like. These tankers stay put outside the house till the need is met. Rates double if any of the above are used for commercial purposes.

Payments for water-related services can now be done online too, by credit and debit card, internet banking, UPI etc. “We’ve integrated the Corporation’s software with ours and made this process seamless,” said general manager of IDBI Bank

Devjani Mandal, who had come for the launch.