Six housing complexes in Kolkata to host polling stations for Assembly elections

The Election Commission on Friday announced that at least six housing complexes in the city will host polling stations on their premises for the upcoming elections.

Four of the six complexes are in north Calcutta, while two are in the south.

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In north Calcutta, the housing complexes are:

Active Acres in Entally Assembly constituency

Silver Spring, also in Entally

Lake District, in Beleghata

Arjun Apartment, in Maniktala — which will have two polling stations

In south Calcutta, the complexes with polling stations are:

South City, in Rashbehari Assembly constituency — with two polling stations

Asha Co-operative, also in Rashbehari

Officials from the EC said that only residents of these apartments will be eligible to vote at the stations inside the complexes. “These polling stations are dedicated to the residents. Anyone who does not live in the complex will not be allowed to vote here,” said one official.

Two of the six complexes had polling stations on their premises during previous elections.

The EC had earlier specified that a housing complex must have at least 300 voters and a suitable room on the ground floor to qualify for an on-premises polling station.

Debasish Basu, secretary of the South City Apartment Owners’ Association, said residents of South City have been voting at the South City International School for several previous elections. “There are two parts of the Assembly constituency covering all voters from South City apartments. Voters from both parts used to cast their votes in the school,” he told Metro.

Poll panel sources said south Calcutta has 1,093 polling stations across 412 locations, covering four Assembly constituencies — Ballygunge, Bhabanipur, Calcutta Port and Tollygunge. About 30 of these booths have been identified as “sensitive”. “A sensitive booth is designated based on past incidents or violence, repolling history or issues newly flagged by sector officers,” said an EC official, adding that identifying sensitive booths is a dynamic process.

In north Calcutta, 1,835 polling stations across 583 locations will cover seven Assembly constituencies — Beleghata, Chowringee, Cossipore-Belgachhia, Entally, Shyampukur, Jorasanko and Maniktala.

An official said district election officers (DEOs) have briefed their teams on the six objectives of the EC: elections must be violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free, with no bogus voting, no booth jamming and no obstruction to the movement of voters from their homes to polling stations.

“We have communicated to officials that any violation of these objectives can lead to action under the Representation of the People Act,” said Smita Pandey, DEO of north Calcutta.

Elections in a district are conducted under the supervision of the DEO, who is also the district magistrate. While Calcutta does not have a district magistrate, two DEOs — one each for north and south Calcutta — oversee the elections in their zones.