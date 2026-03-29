PM Narendra Modi highlights global tensions, urges citizens not to fall for rumours amid West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to unite in the face of challenges arising from the ongoing “fierce war” in West Asia, calling on everyone to remain vigilant and avoid falling for rumours.

Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, he also expressed deep gratitude to Gulf nations for extending support and assistance to over one crore Indians living and working in the region.

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He said a "fierce war" has been raging in "our neighbourhood" for over a month.

"This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Through today's 'Mann Ki Baat', I once again urge all 140 crore fellow citizens that we must come together as one to overcome this challenge. I appeal to all my fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours," the prime minister said.

The West Asia conflict started on February 28. While the US and Israel attacked Iran, the Islamic Republic retaliated by targeting Washington's allies in its neighbourhood and Tel Aviv.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported. Since the conflict began, Iran has allowed very few ships to cross it.

Modi has spoken to a number of world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel and Malaysia, since the conflict started.

He has also spoken to US President Donald Trump. After a telephonic conversation between the two on March 24, Modi said he "had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.