Polling booths to be set up at at seven housing complexes in Salt Lake, Bidhannagar: EC

Polling stations will be set up inside seven housing complexes in New Town and Bidhannagar, sources in the Election Commission (EC) said.

All seven will have polling stations on their premises for the first time.

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One of the housing complexes in New Town — Uniword City — will have two polling stations. Sources said there are around 1,500 voters in the complex.

New Town Rajarhat and Bidhannagar Assembly constituencies are part of the North 24-Parganas district.

In Calcutta, polling booths will be set up in six housing complexes.

“Fourteen polling stations will be set up in housing complexes in North 24-Parganas. Of them, eight will be in New Town and Bidhannagar,” said Shilpa Gourisaria, the district magistrate and district election officer of North 24-Parganas.

Three housing complexes in New Town and four in Bidhanangar will have polling stations.

The polling stations in New Town are Uniworld City-1, Uniworld City-2, Rosedale Gardens and Shukhobrishthi.

The housing complexes in Bidhannagar Assembly constituency where polling stations will be set up are Avani Oxford, Shyam Lake Garden, Ujjas Complex and Brijdham Complex.

Six other housing complexes with polling stations in the district are spread across three other Assembly constituencies.

Four housing complexes in Habra, one in Khardaha and one in Dum Dum will also have polling stations.

Sources in the EC said they were considering setting up a polling station in another housing complex in North 24-Parganas.

Only residents of these housing complexes will be allowed to vote in the polling stations on their premises. For others in the same neighbourhood, there will be separate polling stations, said EC sources.

An EC official said that the district administration had approached the apartment owners’ associations of these complexes. The plan to set up polling stations in the complexes was approved only after the apartment owners’ association gave its nod.

There are 8,672 polling stations across North 24-Parganas, besides auxiliary stations. These are spread across the 33 Assembly constituencies in the district.

Sources said the district election officers of Howrah and South 24-Parganas have prepared a list of housing complexes where polling stations can be set up. The lists have been sent to Bengal’s chief electoral officer.

“Once approved, the work to set up polling stations will begin,” said an official.

In South 24-Parganas, most of the identified housing complexes are in Behala, Jadavpur, Kasba and Tollygunge.

Although the Assembly constituencies of Behala East, Behala West, Jadavpur, Kasba and Tollygunge are part of the South 24-Parganas district, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation provides civic services in these areas.

Maheshtala, Budge Budge, Sonarpur Uttar and Sonarpur Dakshin — four Assembly constituencies near Calcutta have several housing complexes. Most of the housing complexes in Howrah are in the municipal area.